Naga Students’ Federation Lauds Nagaland Government For Filing Writ Petition In The Supreme Court Challenging Centre’s Decision On Oting Massacre

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 17: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has lauded the Nagaland government’s decision to file a writ petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the central government’s denial of sanction to prosecute Indian Army personnel involved in the Oting massacre of December 2021.

In a press release, NSF President Medovi Rhi and Assistant General Secretary Kenilo Kent praised the state government’s bold step, stating that it demonstrates Nagaland’s commitment to justice and accountability in the face of grave human rights violations.

The Oting massacre, which claimed 13 innocent lives, sparked widespread outrage and calls for accountability. The NSF has reiterated its demand for the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from the Naga homeland, citing the need for greater accountability and protection of human rights.

The Supreme Court’s decision to issue a notice to the Union Ministries of Defence and Home Affairs has been hailed as a significant development in the case. The NSF’s commendation of the Nagaland government’s stance is seen as a positive step towards ensuring justice and accountability in the region.