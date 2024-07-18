MoS Suresh Gopi Commends Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha for Prompt Delivery of ‘Queen’ Pineapples to Kerala Elephants

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 18, 2024: Union Minister of State for Tourism & Petroleum, Suresh Gopi on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha for the timely delivery of renowned Queen Pineapples to Kerala. The pineapples were intended for the elephants participating in the traditional aanayootu ceremony at Vadakkumnnatha Kshethram Temple.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Minister Gopi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha for the thoughtful gesture, stating, “Kerala’s elephants truly enjoyed the GI-tagged Queen Pineapples! This marks a promising start. Let’s collaborate to process and export these delightful fruits!”

Highlighting Tripura’s significant contribution to India’s pineapple production, Minister Gopi noted, “Tripura, a powerhouse in pineapple cultivation, contributes a remarkable 8.5% to India’s total yield! This sharing of Tripura’s finest Queen Pineapples is not just a gesture of goodwill but also strengthens our state-to-state bond.”

In response, Chief Minister Dr. Saha expressed his pride in Tripura’s role, commenting, “It is a privilege for Tripura. Minister Suresh Gopi Ji. Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji, we are advancing towards #EkBharatShresthaBharat. The GI-tagged Queen Pineapples are sure to garner a dedicated following globally.”

Minister Gopi also acknowledged Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumder for their contributions to this successful initiative.