Arunachal Pradesh Shines As 14 Candidates Clear UPSC Civil Services Examination Prelims

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, July 20: In a remarkable achievement, 14 candidates of Arunachal Pradesh have successfully cleared the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination Prelims for 2024, sending waves of pride across the state.

This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the candidates, who have taken a significant step towards a potential career in India’s elite civil services.

The list of achievers includes Lejum Gongo, Bullo Manku, Chibi Lombi, Zing Messar, Gemin Tayeng, Khandu Thongdok, Oyar Tatin, Gida Sima, Osunam Borang, Chownein Maio, Chowdala Chandini, Toko Tadh, Hage Tunya and Bambom Perme.

As these candidates prepare for the next stages of the UPSC selection process, the state government and citizens alike are beaming with pride at this remarkable achievement, which is expected to inspire many more to strive for excellence.