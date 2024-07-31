Manipur Budget 2024-25: Government Allocates Funds For Relief And Rehabilitation

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 31: In the first day of the 6th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who also serves as the finance minister, presented the State Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. The budget allocates Rs. 101.75 crores for relief camps, covering essential items and setup costs, and Rs. 209.45 crores for relief and rehabilitation schemes, including temporary shelters and compensation for farmers.

Additionally, Rs. 89.22 crores will address nutritional and hygiene needs in relief camps, and Rs. 11 crores are designated for IT services in affected districts. The government has also spent Rs. 3.35 crores on providing TV sets to UPSC exam candidates from hill areas.

For economic recovery and local enterprise, Rs. 10 crores have been allocated for ex-gratia payments to families affected by unrest-related deaths. The new “CMESS-Special Support to Successful Start-Up and Entrepreneurs for Employment of IDPs” scheme offers up to Rs. 1 crore with a 35% subsidy to start-ups employing internally displaced persons (IDPs). This scheme has already benefited 339 IDPs, with Rs. 1.61 crores disbursed. Additionally, government office supplies will now include products made by relief camp inmates, with an initial allocation of Rs. 50.07 lakhs to the Manipur Handloom and Handicraft Corporation. A corpus fund of Rs. 5 crores is set aside to address crimes against women, ensuring immediate support.

In response to natural disasters, Rs. 60 crores from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) have been allocated. Financial assistance of Rs. 1,000 per IDP has been provided, totaling Rs. 23.48 crores, with an additional Rs. 15 crores for interim relief. A major housing scheme to build 5,000 permanent homes for displaced families has been launched, with Rs. 21.67 crores released for initial construction.

The Chief Minister highlighted achievements, including 84 completed schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission, improvements in the power sector with a Grade A rating for the State DISCOM (MSPDCL), and advancements in health and education sectors. The budget also invests over Rs. 129 crores in start-ups and MSMEs, promoting entrepreneurship.

The Chief Minister condemned the violence from inter-community conflicts and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to peace and rebuilding trust in the house. The budget reflects the economic toll of recent unrest, including reduced revenue, increased security and relief costs, inflation, and project disruptions. However, the Chief Minister noted a positive trend in tax revenues with the return of normalcy and expressed optimism for continued recovery.