Truck Collides With Auto Rickshaw In Meghalaya, Three Killed

Tura, Aug 2: A tragic accident occurred in Jengjal, West Garo Hills district, Meghalaya, resulting in the deaths of three people. The victims were occupants of an auto rickshaw that was struck by a speeding truck bearing a Nagaland registration number.

Eyewitnesses reported that the truck was traveling at a high speed when it collided with the three-wheeler, leaving no chance for the auto rickshaw occupants to survive. The driver of the truck fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Local authorities in West Garo Hills district have launched a search operation to apprehend the truck driver. The incident has raised concerns about road safety and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations to prevent such accidents.