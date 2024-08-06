Tripura’s Lone ‘Maitri Setu’ Connecting Bangladesh Under High Security & Strict Surveillance

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 6, 2024: Following the collapse of the Bangladesh Awami League government, stringent security measures are being implemented along the Tripura state border to prevent illegal infiltration. The political upheaval stems from the quota reform movement, which culminated on Monday with the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The anti-government and pro-democracy protests, initially led by students from both government and private schools, eventually drew widespread support from intellectuals, political figures, and ordinary citizens across Bangladesh. The movement, which aimed to address perceived injustices in the government’s quota system, saw numerous violent clashes. According to reports, several protesters, primarily students, were killed by police and military forces.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, facing mounting pressure and observing the overwhelming scale of the protests, stepped down and reportedly left Dhaka with her sister, Rehana. Reliable sources indicate that she was transported by helicopter to a secure location, possibly Agartala.

In response to these developments, the Indian authorities have fortified the Indo-Bangla border. The Friendship Bridge, or ‘Maitri Setu’, which usually teems with daily commuters, now stands eerily deserted. Security personnel have erected multiple layers of barbed wire barricades, and the area is under heavy surveillance.

“BSF jawans are vigilantly monitoring the region, including the Maitri Setu, using advanced surveillance systems like CCTV, thermal imagery, and night vision equipment,” stated Moran Vaidya, the police officer in charge at Sabroom police station. He further added, “The police, in collaboration with the BSF, are determined to prevent any illegal infiltration at the border.”

This heightened security reflects the gravity of the situation, as both nations brace for potential repercussions following the dramatic political shift in Bangladesh.