Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams Congress For Ignoring Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 10: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday criticized the Congress for neglecting attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh while focusing on global Muslim issues, including the Gaza conflict.

Sarma, who is also BJP’s election co-incharge for Jharkhand, made the remarks while addressing the media at Birsa Munda airport in Ranchi. He emphasized the severe instability in Bangladesh, stating, “Right now, the situation is very bad there.”

The Assam CM expressed concern over the decline in Hindu populations in regions bordering Bangladesh, urging diplomatic intervention for their security. He stressed that border crossings are not a solution to the crisis.

Sarma’s comments come ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, where the BJP is seeking to retain power. The party meeting in Ranchi was part of the election preparations.