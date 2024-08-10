Mawjymbuin Cave Ritual Row: Meghalaya HC To Hear Case On Aug 14

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Aug 10: The Meghalaya High Court has scheduled the next hearing for August 14, 2024, in the case concerning the annual rituals conducted at the Mawjymbuin cave in Mawsynram, encouraging an amicable settlement between the parties involved.

The dispute revolves around the local Dorbar Shnong’s recent ban on Hindu devotees offering prayers at the cave, renowned for its natural stone formation resembling a Shiva Linga. Yatra, a registered organization that has been organizing pilgrimages to the cave since 2011, is contesting the ban.

The court’s directive comes as tensions rise, with Assam-based Hindu organization Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP) threatening a road blockade against Meghalaya if the ban is not lifted. KSP president Satya Ranjan Borah has demanded an explanation from Meghalaya state authorities, warning of protests and potential blockades of key roads connecting Assam and Meghalaya if the situation remains unresolved.