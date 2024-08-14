Nagaland’s Wokha Celebrates Independence Day With Unique Blend Of Tradition And Patriotism

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 14: In the lead-up to the 78th Independence Day celebrations, Nagaland’s Wokha district showcased a unique blend of tradition and patriotism, embodying the spirit of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The community came together to celebrate their rich cultural heritage by reviving the traditional practice of thrashing harvested rice, a custom passed down through generations. This celebration of local customs and agricultural practices alongside their national identity has brought a renewed sense of dignity to the community.

Nagaland’s Deputy Chief Minister, Yanthungo Patton, took to social media to express his sentiments, writing, “This Independence Day, as we hoist the Tiranga in every home, let’s also cherish the countless local traditions that make India unique, that make us, Nagas, unique.”