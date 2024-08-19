Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sikkim: AYUSH Geriatric Health Camp Organized In Pelling And Perbing

Gangtok, Aug 19: A one-day AYUSH Geriatric Health Camp is being conducted today at Pelling and Perbing Health & Wellness Subcentres by the 50-bedded AYUSH Hospital, Kyongsa, and the AYUSH Division of Namchi District Hospital. This initiative is part of the National AYUSH Mission of the Health and Family Welfare Department, aiming to provide holistic care and treatment to the geriatric population through the AYUSH system of medicines.

The camp offers free consultation, medicines, blood sugar checkups, and counseling on Ayurvedic lifestyle and disease prevention. This is the first of 18 such camps to be conducted in Gayzing and Namchi districts, targeting the elderly population.

Additionally, the National AYUSH Mission plans to organize outreach health camps at remote subcentres across Sikkim, catering to all age groups. The public will be informed about these camps through ASHAs, AWW, ANM, and doctors in respective villages.

