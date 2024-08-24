Tripura Floods: NDRF Rescues 125 People; IAF Drops Over 4,000 Food Packets

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Aug 24: In a concerted effort to mitigate the flood crisis in Tripura, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have intensified their rescue and relief operations.

On Friday evening, NDRF teams evacuated 125 people from various flood-affected areas, bringing the total number of evacuees to several hundred. Eleven NDRF teams are currently deployed across the state to carry out rescue and relief operations.

Meanwhile, the IAF has air-dropped over 4,000 food packets to stranded locals in disaster-struck areas, including Rangamati, Jatanbari, Udaipur, Paschim Malbasa, Shankar Pali, and nearby areas. The IAF has airlifted a total of 28 tons of relief material to date.

Chief Minister Manik Saha is scheduled to chair an all-party meeting on Saturday to review the ongoing flood situation in the state. The state administration has set up 558 relief camps since August 19 to provide shelter and aid to those affected.

The floods have resulted in 24 deaths, two injuries, and two people reported missing, with extensive damage to infrastructure and agriculture. The state government has assured citizens that the situation is under control and expressed gratitude for the central government’s support.