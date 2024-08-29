“How Dare You threaten Assam?” Assam CM Himanta Biswa On Mamata Banerjee’s Remark

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 29: A war of words erupted between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, with Sarma slamming Banerjee for her comment on the potential consequences of unrest in West Bengal.

Banerjee had stated that if West Bengal “burns,” neighboring states such as Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, and even distant Delhi would be affected. Sarma responded by saying, “Didi, how dare you threaten Assam? Don’t show us red eyes. Don’t even try to burn India with your politics of failure.”

Sarma accused Banerjee of speaking divisive language and called for her resignation. The controversy began with Banerjee’s promise to enact legislation ensuring capital punishment for convicted rapists in response to the recent rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

The BJP has also criticized Banerjee’s statement, with West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and accusing her of making anti-national remarks. Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika also weighed in, saying Banerjee cannot bully or threaten them.