Manipur: Sit-In Protest Condemns Twin Bomb Attack At UCM Office

NET Web Desk

A sit-in protest was held today in front of the United Committee Manipur (UCM) office at Lamphel to condemn the twin bomb attack that targeted the office yesterday evening. The location also serves as the office for the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI). Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

This is not the first time the UCM office has been targeted. On February 24 of this year, the office was subjected to an arson attack.

In a related development, Warepam Second, the Secretary General of UCM, issued a press release stating that a regular general assembly session for 2024-2027 was held. During this session, YK Dhiren was appointed as the new President, Khuraijam Athouba as Vice President, Shanta Nakhakpam as the new General Secretary, Dipanjit Ningthoujam as Secretary of Organisation, S. Brojen as Finance Secretary, Soibam Anil as Secretary of Information and Public Relations, and I. Bimola as Secretary of Women’s Affairs. Additionally, 25 members were appointed to the Central Committee of the United Committee Manipur (UCM) for the term 2024-2027.