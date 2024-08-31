Assam: Karimganj Police Rescue Kidnapped Manipur Youth, Arrest Prime Suspect

NET Web Desk

In a successful operation, Badarpur police rescued 21-year-old Abdul Waris, a resident of Kakching, Manipur, from his captors in Rangarpur village, Karimganj district, on Wednesday night.

Waris was kidnapped in Silchar and taken to Badarpur, where a ransom of six lakh rupees was demanded from his family.

A UPI ransom payment made by Waris’ family led to a crucial breakthrough in the case, enabling police to track down and arrest prime suspect Rashid Ahmed, 32, from whose house Waris was rescued.

Ahmed is currently in police custody, and the motive behind the kidnapping is still being investigated. One more person has been detained from the residence for further questioning.

The successful rescue operation was initiated based on information received and the crucial lead provided by the UPI ransom payment.