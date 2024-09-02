Tripura Government Announces Major Reshuffle in IAS and TCS Officers Including Four to Assigned New Positions

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 02, 2024: In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Government of Tripura has announced the transfer and posting of several IAS and TCS officers. This decision sanctioned by the Governor is aimed at optimizing public service across the state.

The notification issued by the General Administration (Personnel & Training) Department includes the following key changes: Sumit Kumar Pandey, IAS has been transferred from his role as SDM, Jampuijala, to the position of ADM & Collector (PPs), Khowai District, Tripura; Megha Jain, IAS, who was serving as SDM, Khowai & CEO, Khowai MC has been reassigned as ADM & Collector (PPs), West Tripura; Rinku Lather, IAS, previously the SDM, Belonia & CEO, Belonia MC will now serve as ADM & Collector (PPs), Sepahijala; Jayanta Dey, TCS SSG is moving from his role as ADM & Collector and PD, DRDA, Sepahijala to the position of Director, SC Welfare & MD, SC Cooperative Development Corporation Ltd; and Asim Saha, TCS SSG, who was previously Director, SC Welfare & MD, SC Cooperative Development Corporation Ltd. with additional charge as Director, ES & MP and MD, TJML, has been relieved of his duties.

Additionally, four officers—Charu, IAS, Chiranjeev Anand, IAS, Gagulaavath Sharath Nayak, IAS and Shrestha Sree, IAS, currently on professional course training at LBSNAA, will be assigned new positions upon the completion of their training.

Charu, IAS will be posted as SDM, Khowai & CEO, Khowai MC. Chiranjeev Anand, IAS will assume the role of SDM, Jampuijala. Gagulaavath Sharath Nayak, IAS is to be appointed as SDM, Kamalpur & CEO, Kamalpur MC. Shrestha Sree, IAS will take charge as SDM, Belonia & CEO, Belonia MC.

Lastly, Lalringhneta Darlong, TCS Gr-I has been transferred from his role as SDM, Kamalpur & CEO, Kamalpur MC, to ADM & Collector (PPs), North Tripura.

This reshuffle reflects the state government’s commitment to enhancing administrative efficiency and ensuring that experienced officers are placed in key positions across various districts.

By order of the Governor, this reshuffle is expected to bring fresh energy and leadership to crucial administrative roles, benefiting the overall governance and development of Tripura.