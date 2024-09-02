Tripura: Job Aspirants Protest at Fire Service Headquarters, Demand Immediate Recruitment Results

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 02, 2024: Tripura’s job aspirants gathered in front of the Fire Service headquarters in Agartala city demanding the immediate appointment of firemen and drivers. The protestors later submitted a deputation to the Director of Fire Service, urging the swift completion of the recruitment process by publishing the pending results.

The aspirants alleged that a notice was issued in 2022 for the recruitment of 329 posts in the Tripura Fire Service. Following this, physical and written tests were conducted. However, nearly a year has passed without the publication of the results, leaving many hopeful candidates in limbo.

One of the protestors stated, “We have been waiting for almost a year now. The delay is affecting our future prospects. We urge the authorities to expedite the process.”

The job-seeking youths have taken their concerns to the Agartala Fire Service office, seeking clarity on the status of the recruitment. They reiterated their demand for the results to be published as soon as possible.

In response to the growing unrest, Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha has been requested to address the issue with urgency. The aspirants hope that the Chief Minister’s intervention will expedite the resolution of their grievances.