Sikkim: NH-10 Closed Due To Damage, Repair Work Underway

Gangtok, September 4: The National Highway 10, a critical lifeline connecting Sikkim to the rest of the country, has been closed indefinitely due to severe damage at multiple points. The affected areas include 6th Mile and 8th Mile near Melli, where ongoing erosion and recent landslides have compromised the road’s integrity.

District Magistrate Balasubramanian T has issued an urgent notice regarding the closure, emphasizing the need for immediate repairs. Only vehicles involved in the repair work, conducted by the Public Works Department (PWD) and assisted by IRCON, will be allowed to operate.

Traffic diversions and restrictions have been reinstated and expanded at critical points, including Rangpo Checkpost, Reshi Checkpost, Melli Bazaar, and other locations along the district borders. Police and local authorities are working together to manage the situation and ensure traveler safety.

Repair efforts are being conducted on a war footing, but ongoing erosion by the Teesta River, particularly between Likhubhir and Seti Jhora, continues to pose a significant challenge. The District Magistrate has warned that these conditions may prolong the closure beyond September 5.

The movement of goods vehicles within the town limits has been prohibited to prevent further damage to the road. Drivers have been urged to refrain from overloading their vehicles, with a maximum limit of eight tons.

Discussions are ongoing regarding the potential transfer of NH-10’s maintenance to the National Infrastructure Development Corporation, but for now, the PWD remains responsible for the repair work.