Arunachal Pradesh: Tawang District Level Kala Utsav Contest Held At Government Town Secondary School

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Sept 26: The Education Department of Tawang district organized the District Level Kala Utsav competition for Higher Secondary and Secondary Schools at Government Town Secondary School on [Date).

The event saw participation from four Higher Secondary Schools and six Secondary Schools in the district.

EAC cum DPO Tawang, Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, attended as the Chief Guest and inaugurated the event.

In her address, Mosobi emphasized the importance of such competitions in helping students explore their artistic talents and preserving traditional folk culture.

Dondup, DPC ISSE Tawang, welcomed the guests and participants, highlighting Kala Utsav’s role in promoting the district’s rich traditions and culture.

Students showcased their skills in various categories, including storytelling, traditional handloom, singing, dancing, and wooden and bamboo crafts.

Government Town Secondary School, Tawang, won first place for their play on the life of Milarepa.

Government Higher Secondary School, Tawang, secured second place for their dance drama on the Brokpa and Yak, while Higher Secondary School, Lungla, took third place for their portrayal of social life in a Monpa village.

Tsangpa Norbu, President of the Monpa Artist Forum, and Sonam Tsering, General Secretary, served as judges for the competition.

The Kala Utsav initiative, launched by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India in 2015, aims to provide a platform for students to explore and celebrate arts and cultural diversity.