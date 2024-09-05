DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia Arrives At Gangtok For 2-Day Visit; Meeting With CM Prem Singh Tamang On Friday

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Sep 5: Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Communication, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia arrived in the state capital of Gangtok, Sikkim on Thursday evening for a two-day visit. The Minister was warmly welcomed at Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal earlier today before proceeding to Gangtok by road.

During his visit, the Minister is scheduled to meet with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on the morning of September 6, 2024, at Samman Bhawan, Gangtok. The meeting will focus on discussing key development issues and initiatives for the state, aiming to foster progress and address regional needs.

The visit underscores the Union Government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and regional development in the north-eastern states. Minister Scindia’s engagement with state officials is anticipated to pave the way for constructive dialogue and collaborative efforts towards the development of Sikkim.