Ministry Of DoNER Approves Major Healthcare Projects In Sikkim

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Sept 6: The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has greenlit three significant healthcare projects in Sikkim, following a review meeting with the state government. Union Minister for Communications and DoNER, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, announced the approval during a press briefing, highlighting the central government’s commitment to enhancing Sikkim’s healthcare infrastructure.

The approved projects aim to improve healthcare access and quality in both urban and rural areas. Additionally, the Ministry of DoNER has sanctioned ₹400 crore for various projects in Sikkim, which will be executed soon.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay expressed gratitude to Union Minister Scindia for his support and visit to Sikkim to discuss the state’s developmental priorities. The Chief Minister emphasized that this financial boost will drive forward key projects strengthening Sikkim’s infrastructure and overall development.