Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up For 2nd Phase Of National Mental Health Survey

Itanagar, September 7: The Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) is set to conduct the second phase of the National Mental Health Survey (NMHS-2) in five districts of Arunachal Pradesh, aiming to understand and address the growing mental health challenges in the state.

The survey, starting in October, will focus on prevalence of anxiety, mood disorders, substance abuse, somatoform disorders, and emerging concerns like internet and gaming addiction.

The data collected will help shape future healthcare strategies and policies, providing a comprehensive picture of the mental health landscape in Arunachal Pradesh.

A six-week workshop and training programme for the NMHS-2 was launched at TRIHMS, with Director Dr Moji Jini emphasizing the urgency of tackling mental health issues.

TRIHMS Psychiatry Head Dr Tame Ken highlighted the shortage of psychiatrists in Arunachal, while Community Medicine Head Dr Anoop Dev addressed the stigma surrounding mental illness.

The survey aims to break misconceptions and drive mental health programming nationwide, building on the insights from the first National Mental Health Survey (2015-16).