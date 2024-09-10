CM Dr Manik Saha on Press Attacks: Erasing 35 Years of Culture May Bring Peace to Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 10, 2024: In the wake of a violent incident involving four journalists in Tripura, Chief Minister Professor Dr Manik Saha addressed the state on Tuesday underscoring the deep-rooted cultural challenges that Tripura faces. Speaking about the attack, the Chief Minister condemned the violence and assured that those responsible would not be spared. “No one involved in the attack on journalists will be let off,” he firmly stated, emphasizing his government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of the press.

Saha acknowledged that the security of journalists is paramount. “Journalists have a vital role in performing their professional duties, and it is the responsibility of the state government to protect them,” he said. He reassured the public that the state has already taken swift action, with the suspects behind the attack already in police custody.

However, the Chief Minister also delved into the broader socio-political dynamics at play, highlighting the complex history that influences the state’s present conditions. “We cannot forget the old history,” he remarked. Referring to the state’s turbulent past, he asserted, “35 years of culture is ingrained in people’s DNA. It is impossible to erase it in this generation.”

Saha’s comments reflect his belief that the deeply entrenched cultural and political patterns that have shaped Tripura over decades are not easily changed. Yet, he maintained that change is possible in the long term. “While it is impossible to change this generation, by erasing the old culture in the next generation, we will be able to create an atmosphere of peace in Tripura,” he added, pointing to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s broader vision for the state.

In reiterating the government’s commitment to law and order, Saha drew a distinction between past governments and the BJP administration. “There was a time when perpetrators of violence, including attacks on journalists, were not prosecuted. But under our government, no one associated with such crimes will escape justice,” he said, expressing confidence in the ability of the state’s law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to account.

The Chief Minister’s remarks reflect the BJP’s goal of fostering peace and stability in Tripura, though he was clear that this cannot happen without addressing the deep-seated cultural legacies of the past. In his view, the process will take time, but the BJP government is committed to paving the way for a more peaceful Tripura, beginning with ensuring justice for the press.