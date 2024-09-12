Arunachal Pradesh Students Excel In World Robotic Olympiad, Qualify For Nationals

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh has made its mark at the World Robotic Olympiad (WRO) with three students qualifying for the national level competition in the junior category under the Robo Mission. The event was held in Kolkata, where young minds showcased their skills in robotics and technology.

The qualified participants, Tagru Loli (class-XI, JP Public School), Tinyo Sarah (class-VIII, JNK public School), and Takhe Mumpi (class-VIII, Holy Cross HSSS), are all from schools in Itanagar. They are members of the Innovation Hub of AP Science Centre, which operates under the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCST), Department of Science & Technology.

Their impressive performance has brought accolades to the state and highlighted the importance of science, technology, innovation, and emerging fields like robotics. The APSCST has been instrumental in nurturing young talents through its Innovation Hub, producing several teams that have represented India at global events in the past.

With this recent feat, the state’s junior and senior teams will compete in the ensuing WRO in New Delhi. APSCST director-cum-member secretary C. D Mungyak praised the students’ hard work and dedication, expressing confidence in their future success. “This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students,” he said. “We are proud of this achievement and confident that they would excel in WRO, which serves as a platform for students to engage with robotics, fostering creativity and problem-solving skills essential for future innovators.”