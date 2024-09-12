Third National Lok Adalat to Address Nearly 24,000 Cases in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 14, 2024: The third National Lok Adalat of the year is set to take place on September 14 with a total of 23,994 cases scheduled for disposal across 51 benches. This announcement was made by Jhuma Dutta Chowdhury, Member-Secretary of the Tripura State Legal Service Authority, during a press conference today.

“The third National Lok Adalat of this year will commence at 10 am and will be held on public holidays across all district and sub-divisional court premises in the state, including the Tripura High Court,” stated Chowdhury.

The Lok Adalat will address a diverse range of cases, including 3,920 pre-litigation disputes and 20,074 cases currently pending in court. Specific categories include 370 motor accident compensation cases, 3,205 bank loan repayment cases, 17,777 arbitrable criminal disputes under various acts (MB Act, TP Act, TG Act, Excise Act), 286 matrimonial disputes, 1,601 cheque bounce cases, 11 employment-related cases, and 16 civil-related cases. Additionally, a special bench at the Tripura High Court will handle 31 cases, while the Agartala court premises will host the maximum of 11 benches.

“Notices have already been issued to the parties involved,” Chowdhury added. “Those who have received notices are encouraged to take advantage of pre-conciliation or settlement opportunities by contacting the offices of the respective District Legal Service Authority and Sub-Divisional Legal Service Authority from August 6.”

Paralegal volunteers will be available to assist individuals who have been served notices, ensuring they understand the process and benefits of the Lok Adalat. Chowdhury urged all concerned parties to utilize this opportunity for quick and cost-free case settlements.

“The Lok Adalat provides a unique platform for resolving disputes amicably and efficiently, without the burden of legal expenses,” Chowdhury emphasized. “We appeal to everyone to take full advantage of this initiative.”

The National Lok Adalat is a significant event in the judicial calendar, aimed at reducing the backlog of cases and promoting the swift resolution of disputes through alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.