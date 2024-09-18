Assam’s Aviation Sector Set To Soar With New Agreements; CM Himanta

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 18: In a significant development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced landmark agreements with global aviation giants Airbus and Dassault on Monday, paving the way for the state’s aviation sector to take off.

The agreements, signed in the presence of the Chief Minister, aim to provide training to 5,000 young Assam residents, equipping them with the necessary skills to thrive in India’s rapidly expanding aviation industry.

During a press conference, Chief Minister Sarma expressed his enthusiasm about the potential impact of these agreements. He emphasized that the collaborations with Airbus and Dassault are poised to create substantial opportunities for the youth of Assam. “These agreements are not just about enhancing our aviation infrastructure; they represent a significant leap forward for our local workforce,” Sarma stated.

The agreement with Airbus focuses on advanced training and development programs. Airbus will establish training facilities in Assam to equip local talent with the skills necessary to thrive in the aviation sector. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between educational qualifications and industry requirements, ensuring that Assam’s youth are well-prepared for careers in aviation. The establishment of these facilities is expected to create numerous job opportunities and foster skill development, paving the way for a new generation of aviation professionals.

Dassault, known for its expertise in aerospace technology and defense, brings a different yet equally significant dimension to the agreements. The partnership with Dassault focuses on enhancing technical skills and knowledge in cutting-edge aviation technology. Through this collaboration, Dassault will support the development of specialized training programs and workshops that will benefit both students and industry professionals in Assam. The aim is to introduce advanced technologies and methodologies to the local workforce, thereby increasing their competitiveness on a global scale.