Arunachal Pradesh CM Announces Formation Of Tawang District Archery Association To Promote Traditional Sport

NET Web Desk

Tawang, Sept 20: Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated members of the newly established Tawang District Archery Association (TDAA) during a recent meeting.

Khandu highlighted the importance of archery as a traditional sport among the Monpa tribe, emphasizing its cultural significance. He commended TDAA for its efforts to preserve this heritage and nurture young talent with the goal of achieving success in future Olympic competitions.

The Chief Minister expressed the government’s commitment to supporting the association’s initiatives, in line with the state’s vision of empowering youth and fostering a drug-free community.