Manipur: Hundreds Of Students Rally To Mark 70th Wildlife Week Celebration

NET Web Desk

Hundreds of students from various educational institutions gathered today to celebrate the 70th Wildlife Week, organized by the Wildlife Wing of the Forest Department of the Government of Manipur, in collaboration with the Central Forest Division. The event, aimed at raising awareness about wildlife conservation and promoting eco-friendly practices, brought together students who proudly displayed banners and chanted slogans in support of preserving the country’s natural heritage.

The students’ creativity shone through in the posters they designed, depicting endangered species and emphasizing the urgent need for conservation efforts. Their enthusiasm highlighted the growing recognition among youth about the importance of protecting wildlife.

The event was inaugurated by Soreiphy Vashum, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) for the Government of Manipur, who encouraged the students to take the lead in conservation efforts. “You are the torchbearers of tomorrow’s environmental initiatives,” Vashum said, calling for proactive engagement in protecting the state’s natural treasures. Joykumar, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), also addressed the participants, underscoring the role of wildlife in maintaining ecological balance and urging collective responsibility for their protection.

Rallies were also held across various districts of Manipur. In Senapati, despite early morning rain, over 600 students participated in a rally organized by the Senapati Forest Division. Flagged off by Sangam S, IFS, DFO/Senapati, the rally proceeded from Senapati Traffic Point to the DRDA Entrance Gate.

In Tamenglong, the district’s rally saw about 200 participants and was flagged off by Kh. Hitler Singh, MFS/DFO Tamenglong, from Jadonagng Memorial Park, concluding at Apollo Ground.

Additionally, the Bishnupur District saw over 100 students rallying from the Division office to Loukoipat under the guidance of Waikhom Romabai, MFS, DFO/Bishnupur.

The events across the state highlighted the unifying spirit of young people committed to protecting the nation’s wildlife and emphasized the need for sustained action to safeguard natural ecosystems.