Manipur Chief Minister lauds 10 Years Of ‘Make In India’ Initiative; Highlights Transformative Impact

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has hailed the 10-year anniversary of the ‘Make in India’ initiative as a pivotal moment in the country’s growth story. Reflecting on a decade of the program’s achievements, Singh emphasized its significant contributions to India’s economic development and global standing.

Launched in 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ‘Make in India’ program has played a transformative role in reshaping India’s manufacturing sector, fostering innovation, promoting entrepreneurship, and drawing unprecedented levels of foreign direct investment (FDI).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Singh expressed his admiration for the initiative’s success, stating, “Today, we take pride in the strides made, cultivating a dynamic ecosystem that lays the foundation for a sustainable future. Let us come together to celebrate these 10 years of progress and shared prosperity!”

The Chief Minister’s remarks come as leaders across the country reflect on the positive impact the program has had on economic growth, job creation, and the global competitiveness of Indian industries. As the initiative marks a decade, it continues to inspire optimism for India’s industrial future.