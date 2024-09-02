COCOMI Condemns Aerial Bombing By Kuki Militants In Manipur As “Serious War Crime”

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Sept 2: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has condemned the recent aerial bombing by Kuki militants in Manipur, calling it a serious war crime. On 1st September 2024, armed Kuki groups reportedly used an ambulance to infiltrate Meetei villages under the guise of providing essential emergency services. The attack resulted in the death of a 31-year-old mother, and her daughter, along with nine other village volunteers, sustained injuries in Koutruk, Imphal West District.

The ambulance involved in the incident was confirmed to have come from the Leimakhong area, which hosts one of the largest army camps. COCOMI has accused the Kuki militants, referred to as narco-terrorists, of grossly violating the sanctity of a humanitarian service vehicle. They argue that this misuse reflects a profound lack of moral and ethical integrity, accusing the militants of committing an inhumane crime.

Shocking footage from the scene reportedly showed a woman celebrating the attack, appreciating the actions of the militants and the tragic death and injury of innocent victims. This footage has intensified the outrage among the Meetei community.

COCOMI has further criticized the Kuki Inpi, a leading Kuki organisation, for issuing a press release that appeared to be preemptively prepared before the incident occurred. COCOMI alleges that the timing of this release, which coincided closely with the attack, suggests the incident was premeditated. The group has accused Kuki Inpi of misleading the public and engaging in a disinformation campaign, pointing out that some national and local media outlets were initially deceived but later corrected their reports upon uncovering the truth.

According to the Manipur Police, sophisticated drones were used by Kuki militants to carry out the attack on the Koutruk villages. In light of these revelations, COCOMI has demanded immediate action against those responsible, stating that the identities of the attackers have been revealed on social media, including details such as the ambulance’s registration number.

COCOMI has warned that if the state government fails to take appropriate action, public trust in the administration could be severely damaged, potentially leading to extreme measures being taken by the community to seek justice for the victims. The committee stressed the need for a strict verification of information and urged the media to avoid relying solely on unverified press releases, especially from groups they describe as “the most deceitful in the region.”