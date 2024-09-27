Tripura Government to Recruit 1,265 Individuals Across Nine Key Departments, 193 New Posts Created: Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 27, 2024: The Tripura government has decided to recruit 1,265 individuals across various positions in nine departments. Additionally, 193 new posts have been created under two departments. A principal will be appointed at the College of Agriculture, and an advisor or consultant will be hired on a contractual basis for the Tripura Film & Television Institute.

The Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha decided last Thursday afternoon to recruit 1,265 individuals across the Forest, Revenue, Janjati Kalyan, Election, Finance, Home, General Administration (Secretariat Administration), and Elementary and School Education departments. Additionally, 193 new posts will be created in the School Education and Youth Affairs & Sports departments.

At a press conference held at the Civil Secretariat in Agartala city on Friday afternoon, Cabinet spokesperson and Tourism & Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced that 194 ‘Forest Guard’ posts will be created and filled directly by the Forest Department. Additionally, 254 ‘Group-C’ positions, including Revenue Inspectors, Tehsildars, Mohoris, and Amins, will be filled under the Revenue Department across various district administrations. The Election Department will also appoint one ‘Programmer’ and two ‘Assistant Programmers’ for non-gazetted posts through the TPSC.

Chowdhury further stated that the Janjati Kalyan Department has decided to increase the pre-matric scholarship for students in classes VI to VIII from ₹400 to ₹1,000 per student, per academic year. “For the past 32 years, students have been receiving only ₹400. Currently, there are approximately 25,000 students in classes VI to VIII,” he said.

“12 multitasking staff for ‘Peon’ posts will be recruited in the Directorate of Treasuries & Sub-Treasuries under the Finance Department. Additionally, 218 ‘Sub-Inspector’ posts, both armed and unarmed, will be filled through the TPSC under the Home Department. The General Administration (Secretariat Administration) Department will also fill 19 Vehicle Driver positions on a fixed-pay basis, along with 88 multitasking staff,” Chowdhury informed reporters.

He added, “Under the Elementary Education Department, 352 Teachers for Pre-Primary education in Vidyajyoti schools will be recruited through TRBT. Moreover, 125 ‘School Librarian’ posts will be filled in Vidyajyoti schools under the School Education Department.”

In addition to filling vacant positions, Chowdhury said, “The Cabinet has decided to create 118 posts for Computer Science postgraduate teachers under the School Education Department and 75 posts for Junior Physical Instructors under the Youth Affairs & Sports Department.”

The minister also mentioned that while many Indian states have their own logo, Tripura has not had one until now. The Cabinet, in collaboration with the ICA Department, has created a logo, which has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for approval.