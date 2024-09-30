Manipur Police Intensifies Efforts To Rescue Abducted Youths; Seizes Cache Of Weapons In Separate Operation

NET Web Desk

In connection with the case of two Meitei youths allegedly abducted by unknown Kuki miscreants on September 27 in Kangpokpi District, Manipur Police, along with security forces, are making all-out efforts to rescue the missing youths as quickly as possible. Senior police officers are closely monitoring the situation, ensuring that every step is taken to secure the safe return of the kidnapped individuals, Manipur Police said in a statement.

In a separate case, during a joint search operation, security forces, including the Army, CRPF, and Manipur Police, recovered a significant cache of arms from the adjoining areas of Phousenphai and Kwakta Ward No. 8 in Bishnupur District. The recovered items included two SMGs with magazines, a single-barrel weapon, three 9mm pistols, an 40mm grenade, fifty blank rounds, fifteen live ammunition rounds, and two pompi.

Additionally, Manipur Police reported that the movement of 512 vehicles carrying essential items along National Highway-2 (NH-2) was successfully ensured. Strict security measures have been put in place at all vulnerable locations, with security convoys provided on sensitive stretches to ensure the free and safe movement of vehicles.

A total of 113 Nakas/Checkpoints have been established across different districts of Manipur, covering both hill and valley regions. However, no individuals were detained in connection with violations in various districts, according to the police statement.

Security operations continue to be a top priority in the state amidst ongoing tensions, with authorities working round the clock to maintain law and order.