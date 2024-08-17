Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Hospitals Across Nagaland Joins Nationwide Strike Call By Indian Medical Association

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 17: In solidarity with the Indian Medical Association’s nationwide protest, hospitals across Nagaland, including District Hospital Dimapur, observed a 24-hour strike today. The strike was called to condemn the gruesome rape and murder of a woman resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Keviduyi Theyo confirmed that outpatient services were suspended, while emergency services remained operational to ensure uninterrupted medical care.

Senior Consultant Dr. George Thira stated that, following directives from the Nagaland In-Service Doctors Association, hospitals across the state joined the protest against the heinous crime, demanding justice for the victim and their family.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News