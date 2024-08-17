Hospitals Across Nagaland Joins Nationwide Strike Call By Indian Medical Association

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 17: In solidarity with the Indian Medical Association’s nationwide protest, hospitals across Nagaland, including District Hospital Dimapur, observed a 24-hour strike today. The strike was called to condemn the gruesome rape and murder of a woman resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Keviduyi Theyo confirmed that outpatient services were suspended, while emergency services remained operational to ensure uninterrupted medical care.

Senior Consultant Dr. George Thira stated that, following directives from the Nagaland In-Service Doctors Association, hospitals across the state joined the protest against the heinous crime, demanding justice for the victim and their family.