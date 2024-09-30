Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Tripura Youth Arrested with Drugs Worth Rs 2 Crore at Karimganj

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 30, 2024: In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, Assam police arrested a youth from Tripura with heroin worth approximately Rs 2 crore at Suprakandi, Karimganj. The operation, part of the ongoing anti-drug campaign, also led to the seizure of a luxury vehicle used for smuggling.

“Based on a tip-off, we were informed that a large consignment of heroin was being smuggled through the area. Acting on this information, we conducted a raid in Suprakandi late Sunday night,” said Superintendent of Police, Parthapratim Das, who led the operation. 

During the raid, a Scorpio vehicle was intercepted, and officers discovered 355 grams of heroin inside. The arrested individual, identified as Rahul Goala, hails from Tripura. “The accused has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered under the NDPS Act. The investigation is ongoing,” added Das.

The police have intensified their operations in the region, aiming to dismantle drug networks. “This is a significant seizure, and we are committed to ensuring that the region is free from the menace of drug trafficking,” Das concluded.

