Manipur CM Singh Unveils Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Oct 1: Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced the launch of the Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024 at his residence in Heingang on Tuesday. This campaign, conducted under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to expand the reach of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and strengthen its core values.

Singh stated that the initiative focuses on enhancing the well-being of all citizens while empowering communities across the state. He emphasized the importance of fostering people’s participation in governance as a means to achieve these goals.

The Chief Minister reiterated the BJP’s commitment to promoting welfare and development, asserting that a strong foundation is crucial for effective governance. The Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024 is expected to play a vital role in achieving these objectives within the community.