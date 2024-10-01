Manipur: Thoubal Bandh To Expand Statewide On Second Day

NET Web Desk

The ongoing 48-hour bandh initiated by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) in Thoubal district is set to extend statewide tomorrow in protest against the government’s failure to secure the release of two abducted Meitei youths. The bandh, which began at 3 AM today, was called after the youths were reportedly taken by armed Kuki militants.

The JAC, formed in response to the abductions, has spearheaded the strike, expressing frustration with the lack of action by the authorities. The bandh has led to the closure of the Asian Highway No. 1, along with shops and services across the district. Medical services and religious activities are exempt from the strike.

The two youths, Oinam Thoithoi Singh from Thoubal Leisangthem and Thokchom Thoithoiba Singh from Thoubal Khekman Maning Leikai, were abducted on September 27 alongside a third youth, Ngangom Johnson, after losing their way while using Google Maps en route to the 33 Assam Rifles camp in New Keithelmanbi for an SSC recruitment test. While Johnson was rescued the following day by the Army, Thoithoi and Thoithoiba remain in captivity.