Meghalaya: BSF Seizes Goods Worth Rs 43 Lakh In East Khasi Hills, Detains Five Individuals

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Oct 1: The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended five individuals and confiscated a truck and a bus carrying edible items worth approximately Rs 43 lakh in the East Khasi Hills district. The operation took place on September 29, when personnel from the 193 Battalion BSF stopped the vehicles at the Ranikor-Dangar T-junction while they were traveling from Shillong toward the border area.

The drivers of the vehicles were unable to provide valid documentation for the goods they were transporting. Following their detention, the five individuals, along with the seized items and vehicles, were handed over to the Dangar Police Outpost for further action.

This operation adds to a series of successful interventions by BSF Meghalaya in combating illegal smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border. In previous operations last month, BSF personnel thwarted smuggling attempts and seized cattle and other contraband valued at over Rs 16 lakh. Moreover, the 4th Battalion BSF rescued 12 buffaloes being smuggled to Bangladesh, while the 200 Battalion intercepted a substantial quantity of clothing items headed for the same destination.