Assam Police Uncover Counterfeiting Operation, Seize Fake Currency And Drugs

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Oct 2: The Biswanath Police in Assam arrested three individuals during an operation aimed at addressing counterfeit currency and drug trafficking. Officers recovered a revolver and various documents intended for printing counterfeit Indian Currency Notes (ICN), highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities in the region.

As part of the operation, police seized 3.900 kilograms of suspected ganja and arrested one suspect connected to this drug offense. This initiative reflects the authorities’ commitment to tackling drug trafficking and ensuring public safety in the state.

Additionally, the Biswanath Police confiscated 13 grams of suspected heroin, resulting in the arrest of two more individuals. These actions demonstrate the proactive measures taken by law enforcement in Assam to confront both counterfeiting and drug-related crimes.