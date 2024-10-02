Mizoram Governor Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi On 155th Birth Anniversary

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, October 2: On Wednesday, Mizoram Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu honored Mahatma Gandhi by laying floral tributes in Aizawl to mark his 155th birth anniversary.

In his capacity as Governor of Tripura, Nallu engaged in a series of events dedicated to Gandhi Jayanti. He participated in a rally celebrating the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, which drew attendance from dignitaries, local officials, and members of the public.

Additionally, Governor Nallu led a Swachhata Shramadhaan initiative, demonstrating his commitment to cleanliness by personally sweeping areas around the sites he visited in the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on Gandhi’s enduring influence in a message posted on X, emphasizing that “the lasting impact of Bapu’s life and ideals based on truth, harmony, and equality continues to inspire the people of the country.” He extended heartfelt tributes to Gandhi on behalf of all citizens, reaffirming the significance of his teachings.

Earlier in the day, several key political figures, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Union Minister Manoharlal Khattar, paid their respects at Rajghat in the national capital.

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated annually to honor the birth of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, recognized as the ‘Father of the Nation.’ This occasion is observed as a national holiday, with citizens across the country paying tribute to his contributions. Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi was a leader of non-violent resistance and played a crucial role in India’s struggle for independence from British rule in 1947.