Three BJP Members Resign From Sikkim Unit Following Personal Decisions

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Oct 3: Three members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim Unit have resigned for personal reasons. Ugen Nedup Bhutia, Janak Gurung, and Sonam Gyatso Sherpa announced their decision in a letter to the party president on October 3, 2024.

Bhutia and Gurung were candidates in the recent assembly elections for Kabi Lungchok and Namthang Rateypani, while Sherpa served as the Convenor of the BJP’s Intellectual Cell.

In their letter, the members noted that their decision was made after careful consideration and expressed gratitude for their time in the party.

They wished the BJP continued success in serving the people of Sikkim and the nation.