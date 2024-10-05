Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

BSF Tripura Seizes Contraband Valued At ₹16.45 Lakhs Near Indo-Bangladesh Border

Posted in Featured, Northeast, Tripura
NET Web Desk

Agartala, Oct 5: The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura has conducted operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border, resulting in the seizure of various firecrackers, ganja, and other illegal items valued at ₹16,45,848.

The operations were carried out based on reliable intelligence about ongoing smuggling activities. The prompt action of the BSF highlights its commitment to maintaining border security and preventing illegal smuggling.

Authorities are currently investigating the source of the seized contraband and the individuals involved in these activities.

