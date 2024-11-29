Manipur: CM Assures All-Out Efforts To Rescue Missing Man From Army Campus

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has assured the public that the State Government, in coordination with the army and central forces, is making every effort to locate and rescue Laishram Kamalbabu, a 56-year-old man from Loitang Khunou, who went missing from the campus of the GOC, 57 Mountain Division.

Speaking on the issue, the Chief Minister revealed that Kamalbabu’s signature was recorded in the army campus entry register, confirming his presence on the premises before his disappearance. “We have asked the officials of the GOC, 57 Mountain Division, to take a major role in the search and rescue operation. The army has been urged to take responsibility and inform the public about his whereabouts,” he said.

N. Biren Singh also disclosed that he, along with Social Welfare Minister and Sekmai AC MLA Heikham Dingo Singh, met members of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed to address Kamalbabu’s disappearance. During the meeting, the JAC members submitted a memorandum outlining their demands, including locating and rescuing the missing man as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the State Government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and has strongly urged the concerned authorities to provide assistance in the rescue efforts. “We appeal to the public to remain calm while we are taking all possible steps to find him,” he added.

The disappearance of Laishram Kamalbabu has sparked widespread concern, with increasing calls for accountability from the army and swift action to resolve the case.