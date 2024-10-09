Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam: Karimganj Police Intercepts Truck, Seizes 80,000 YABA Tablets

Guwahati, Oct 9: In a successful anti-narcotics operation, the Karimganj Police in Assam intercepted a truck and confiscated 80,000 YABA tablets. The operation, which was conducted based on credible intelligence, also resulted in the arrest of two individuals connected to the case.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma praised the police for their efforts, stating, “Good job by @assampolice.” This incident underscores the ongoing efforts in Assam to address drug trafficking and maintain public safety.

