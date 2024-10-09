Sikkim CM Attends International Day Of The Girl Child Celebration

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay attended the International Day of the Girl Child celebration at Chintan Bhawan, emphasizing the significance of recognizing and promoting girls’ rights and potential globally. The event highlighted Sikkim’s progress in advancing gender equality through education and community initiatives.

The state government has been instrumental in fostering educational aspirations and launching transformative programs like the Bahini scheme. Celebrating this day at Chintan Bhawan, a symbol of progressive values, underscores the importance of nurturing girls to achieve their dreams. During the event, Golay announced the World Bank’s approval of a new project to enhance training, upskilling, and job opportunities for women and youth in key sectors.

Golay also highlighted the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2015, aiming to ensure justice for girls and create a discrimination-free society. These initiatives demonstrate the collective commitment to providing girls with access to education, healthcare, and opportunities for personal and professional growth.

As Sikkim strives for a more equitable society, Golay emphasized the importance of championing girls’ rights and working towards a brighter future for all. With the state’s progress and commitment to gender equality, Sikkim is paving the way for its girls to thrive and make meaningful contributions.