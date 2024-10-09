Tripura Government Cracks Down On Noise Pollution Ahead Of Durga Puja Celebrations

NET Web Desk

The Tripura government has issued strict guidelines on the use of loudspeakers and sound systems to curb noise pollution during the upcoming Durga Puja festivities. Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan warned that any violations of the government’s sound regulations will result in severe action from local police stations.

According to DGP Ranjan, sound pollution is a significant issue during festivals and other times, often caused by loudspeakers and horns, and this problem persists across the country. The High Court has issued directives to prevent public inconvenience due to noise, and similar regulations are in place in Tripura.

To ensure adherence to permissible sound limits, the guidelines specify that firecrackers must be kept within a certain decibel level, with noise-measuring machines distributed to every sub-division. The guidelines outline permissible decibel levels during designated hours, from 6 AM to 10 PM, with minimal noise preferred during the night.

Authorities have conducted meetings with Durga Puja committees and police officers statewide to enforce these measures. Meetings will be held at the commandant and Superintendent of Police (SP) levels, and intensive patrolling will be conducted across rural and urban areas. Compliance with noise regulations at puja mandaps will be monitored, and immediate action will be taken against any violations.

DGP Ranjan urged the public and media personnel to report excessive sound levels in their areas to facilitate prompt action. “Our main objective is to ensure that all noise remains within permissible limits and that sound is played within specified timeframes. We are committed to effectively implementing these measures,” he added.