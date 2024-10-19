Sikkim: Gyalshing Hospital Gets 3D Printing Dental Spoke Under PM-DeVine Project

NET Web Desk

Lok Nath Sharma, Area MLA-cum-Advisor PHE, today inaugurated the 3D Printing Dental Spoke at District Hospital Gyalshing, marking a significant upgrade in healthcare facilities in the region. The event was attended by prominent figures, including Yam Kumar Mishra, Chairman of Sikkim Milk Union, Yishey D Yongda, DC Gyalshing, Dr. Bikash Pradhan, Director-cum-CMO Gyalshing, and Gyarap Dorjee Bhutia, BDO Gyalshing, along with officials from the district hospital.

This development is part of the PM-DeVine Project, a Central Sector scheme with 100% Central funding, aimed at rapid and holistic development of the North Eastern Region. The project focuses on funding infrastructure and social development projects based on felt needs of the states.

The new 3D Printing Dental Spoke adds to the hospital’s recent upgrades, including a CT-Scan and an upcoming 25-bedded Critical Care Centre. MLA Sharma emphasized the importance of utilizing these government-provided benefits and encouraged hospital staff to maintain the machinery with proper care for the larger benefit of the public.

The PM-DeVine Project, launched in 2022, has already sanctioned 17 projects worth Rs. 2806.65 crore for the North Eastern Region, covering sectors like social development, infrastructure, and livelihood activities.