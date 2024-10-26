Sikkim Joins Fit India Movement With Enthusiastic Freedom Run Participation

NET Web Desk

The Fit India Swachhata Freedom Run 5.0, themed “Swachha Bharat, Swasth Bharat,” is underway from October 2 to 31, 2024, across India. Launched in August 2020, the initiative aims to promote a healthy lifestyle among citizens. This year’s campaign emphasizes fitness and cleanliness, encouraging individuals to dedicate at least 30 minutes daily to physical activities.

The campaign will culminate in the Unity Run on October 31, coinciding with Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel’s birth anniversary. In Sikkim, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Sikkim, jointly organized the Freedom Run on October 25. The event saw enthusiastic participation from athletes, administrators, and locals.