Tripura: TET Qualified Aspirants Appeal to CM Dr Manik Saha for Teacher Appointments

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 04, 2024: A total of 249 TET qualified aspirants from 2022 made a heartfelt appeal to Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, who also serves as the Minister in charge of the Education Department, for their appointment as teachers.

Speaking to media personnel at Agartala Press Club, the aspirants expressed their frustration. “Altogether, 361 of us qualified for the TET examination conducted in December 2022, but the government has yet to offer us appointments. At present, our number is at 249,” they said.

The aspirants have sought meetings with Chief Minister Dr. Saha numerous times over the past two years, but have been unsuccessful. “We have requested appointments 20-25 times but haven’t received any fruitful results. Even after staging dharnas and facing arrests, our issue remains unresolved,” they added.

In addition, the aspirants met with former Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath and Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, who had assured them that the matter would be addressed. “In September, we met with Director NC Sharma, who assured us that the appointment file was under process and that a decision would be made within 15-16 days. However, nearly two months have passed with no progress,” they lamented.

The aspirants highlighted the widespread teacher shortages reported in local dailies, with students and guardians staging road blockades across the state demanding teachers. “The Education Department has thousands of vacant teaching posts. We urge the government, especially Chief Minister Dr. Saha, to recruit us and strengthen the state’s educational system,” they pleaded.

In response to a query, the aspirants warned that they might resort to agitation or movement in the coming days if their demand for appointments is not met. “We hope the government takes our appeal seriously,” they asserted.