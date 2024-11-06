Indian Railways: NFR to Empower 5,647 Apprentices with Job-Ready Training Across Divisions and Workshops

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 06, 2024: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced an extensive training initiative for 5647 Act Apprentice slots across its various divisions and workshops. Under the Apprentices Act 1961, this initiative aims to provide hands-on training in designated trades and in doing so is expected to enhance employment opportunities for the youth of the regions under its jurisdiction. This centralized apprentice notification outlines a detailed schedule, with online applications opening that begins on 4th November 2024 and is closing on 3rd December, 2024.

Through this apprenticeship program, NFR aims to provide skill development and practical experience to aspiring professionals in trades such as Fitter, Welder, Electrician, Mechanic and many other technical categories. With the intake of such a large number of apprentices, NFR underscores its commitment to fostering economic growth and empowering individuals with job-ready skills. During the training process the individuals will be benefitted with a work stipend during the period.

The selection process will be based on a merit system evaluating candidates’ academic qualifications, including marks obtained in Matriculation and ITI courses. Following a document verification stage, successful candidates will join the apprenticeship program, enabling them to build technical skills that meet industry standards and are relevant to today’s job market.

The divisions offering training slots include Katihar, Alipurduar, Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia, with each division providing apprenticeships in multiple trades. This initiative reflects NFR’s dedication towards creating a skilled talent pool that not only meets the demands of the society but also supports sustainable economic development.

Interested candidates are urged to submit their applications early to avoid last-minute technical issues. Candidates are invited to apply through the official website of NFR’s Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) at www.nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.For more details on the application process, eligibility criteria, and training slots, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell, NFR.