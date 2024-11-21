Tripura: TSECL and NEEPCO Convene to Accelerate Implementation of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 21, 2024: In a key meeting held today at the office of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), officials from the Corporation and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) discussed the roadmap for the effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The ambitious initiative aimed at providing free electricity to households through solar power is a flagship project of the central government.

The meeting witnessed active participation from senior officials of both entities, including TSECL Managing Director Biswajit Basu, Finance Director Sarvajit Singh Dogra, General Manager Swapan Debbarma, and the project’s Nodal Officer Sujata Das. Representing NEEPCO were Director (Personnel) Major General Rajesh Kumar Jha, Head of Power Station Jitendra Lal Das, Chief General Manager (Headquarters) Jiten C Das, and Deputy General Manager (HR) MK Metei.

Discussions revolved around expediting the project’s implementation, with a particular emphasis on public awareness campaigns. “The success of this project depends on how well we can communicate its benefits to the public,” said TSECL Managing Director Biswajit Basu. “We are committed to ensuring that the scheme reaches every eligible household in the state, fulfilling the vision of our Prime Minister,” he added.

The officials deliberated on several aspects, including government support for project rollout, potential bank cooperation for financial assistance, and strategies to ensure that electricity tariffs remain affordable for all. NEEPCO’s Director (Personnel), Major General Rajesh Kumar Jha, highlighted the importance of coordination between agencies. “This is a transformative initiative, and its success lies in seamless collaboration between stakeholders. We are determined to deliver on this vision with efficiency and transparency,” he stated.

In addition to operational planning, both parties agreed to launch an extensive awareness campaign to educate the public about the scheme’s benefits. These campaigns will focus on promoting solar energy adoption, detailing government subsidies, and addressing public queries about the scheme.

The meeting concluded with a strong commitment to timely execution and a shared resolve to make renewable energy a cornerstone of the state’s energy strategy. “Our joint efforts will not only ensure sustainable energy access for households but also contribute to India’s larger goals of clean and green energy,” said Sujata Das, the nodal officer for the project.

The Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana aims to empower rural and urban households by providing affordable, clean electricity, while simultaneously reducing dependence on conventional energy sources. With the momentum gained from today’s discussions, the project is expected to witness significant progress in the coming months.