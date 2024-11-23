Tripura Tourism Department to Launch Annual Promo Fest on December 3; Shreya Ghoshal to Perform Live in Agartala on 14th

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 23, 2024: The Tripura Tourism Department is all set to kick off its much-awaited ‘Promo Fest’ on December 3, promising a grand celebration of culture, music, and festivities. Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha will inaugurate this year’s event at Narikel Kunja in Dumbur under Dhalai district. The festival aims to showcase the state’s rich heritage will feature a blend of traditional and contemporary activities.

Addressing a press conference at the Geetanjali Tourism Guest House in Agartala city on Saturday afternoon, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced, “This festival is a reflection of our vibrant culture and traditions. We plan to make it a signature event every year during November and December to attract both local and international tourists.”

The inaugural day will witness electrifying performances by local music bands, followed by the opening of a food festival stall. A thrilling boat competition will also be held, adding a unique flair to the celebrations.

On December 9, the Promo Fest will move to Neermahal fairgrounds in Sepahijala district, where the first runner-up of Zee Saregama Bangla 2023 Niharika Nath is set to enthrall the audience with her melodious performances. Traditional Bengali Baul and Bhatiali songs will add a nostalgic touch to the event.

Jampui Hill in North Tripura district will host the festivities on December 11, featuring mesmerizing local dance performances, the launch of food stalls, and picturesque selfie points for visitors to capture the experience.

The grand finale will take place in Agartala from December 12 to December 14, culminating in a spectacular concert by legendary music artist Shreya Ghoshal at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala city on December 14. Minister Chowdhury shared, “We are thrilled to have Shreya Ghoshal perform. Her official video announcement will be released soon.”

With such a vibrant lineup of activities, the Promo Fest is poised to become a cornerstone event for the state’s tourism calendar, bringing together culture, community, and celebration.